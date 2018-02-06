MORE than 750 people have signed a petition asking for the rent of stalls at Newport market to come down.

The petition, which was started two weeks ago, also asks for an improvement to the facilities, such as the toilets.

Annette Farmer, of X-Clusive jewellery, started the petition and said she has already collected around 350 signatures online and more than 400 in paper.

The petition asks for a reduction in rent on stalls at Newport market and for the money to be spent on essentials, such as refurbishing the toilets. It also asks for an on-site manager.

Ms Farmer, who has been in the market for 30 years, said she is “upset” about the way the council treat traders.

She said: “You are paying all this money but you don’t get anything back.”

Ms Farmer added it is “really hard” to get hold of someone in the council and that they feel the council isn’t listening to them, as when they have a problem, “they are not interested”.

The stallholder said that markets like the Bristol and the Cardiff one are “buzzing” because they are managed properly and, for instance, their toilets are clean.

She said the council has had the money to do the toilets in the market for more than a year, but that they are not getting done.

“Everything has moved to the other side of town and they have forgotten about us,” Ms Farmer continued.

Roger Frost, also of X-Clusive jewellery, said that the application forms to get a stall are very “difficult” and that the council are putting “barriers” up, but that they should make it “easy” for people to get a stall.

Sue Morgan, of City Bites, said they have been in the market for 12 weeks. She said: “It took us six months to get a unit, which is ridiculous. There is no communication between departments and they don’t get back to you quickly enough.”

Mary Legg, also of City Bites, said: “The council would be happy if the market was to shut down because they are not doing anything.”

Ms Legg said the fact they have moved the bus station has not helped as older people can’t easily get to the market.

Alessandro Rimola, who runs Love Fresh stall at the market, also signed the petition and agreed that the bus station being moved has had an impact on footfall.

Mr Rimola, who has considered closing down the stall, said the main thing is bringing people into the market.

He added: “There has been a massive decrease. Saving in rent would help, but what the council needs to do is to get people in here.”

Johanna Davies, of Davies the florist, agreed with Mr Rimola, and added that the council need to “revitalise” the market.

Dean Beddis, of Kriminal Records, said he is happy with his rent, but that some of the bigger stalls “can be quite expensive”.

He said traders want it to be more “accessible” for people to open stalls in the market and that they should be advertised online.

Jim Hartey, of Jamaire Gifts, said he applied for a stall in March, but didn’t get one until November.

Mr Hartey said the council should give incentives for people to trade in the market, such as lower rent for their first few months.

A Newport City Council spokeswoman said:“Newport Norse, in partnership with the council, manages the market and is responsible for the letting of stalls.

“We want Newport Market to be a success and we are working with Norse and the market traders on a strategy to encourage more people to shop there.

“Thanks to this work and regular meetings with the nominated trader representative, we have also seen a seen a series of events held in the market. These range from film screenings, to special events such as the Pop Up business school that specifically encourages new businesses.

“The upstairs gallery is an ideal event space and we look forward to supporting further events planned.

“The grade-two listed building received a £1million refurbishment back in 2013 and further investment has been made in the years since. There are currently plans being worked up to improve the toilet facilities.

“We know shopping habits have changed dramatically in the last decade however our provisions market still offers a good service.

“The rents charged at Newport Market are regularly reviewed. It offers a wide variety of unit sizes and corresponding prices, inclusive of service charges, together with flexible lease length terms.

“Rents charged by private landlords in the city centre also have a wide range, but are often based on long-term lease contracts. The rateable value of shops that front onto city centre streets will also vary considerably from the rateable value of a market stall, which often benefit from rate relief.

“Both Newport Market and privately owned shops can provide business opportunities that meet the needs of different business models, and a vibrant city centre will attract entrepreneurs who can see the benefit of both models and operating arrangements.”

To sign the petition, visit change.org/p/reduce-stall-rent-in-newport-city-market