GWENT Police are continuing their appeal for information to help locate Jaymie James, who was reported missing in October last year.

He was reported missing at around 4.30pm on Sunday, October 15, 2017 and was last seen in the Pontypool area.

Mr James has a condition for which he needs medication, and it is understood that he does not currently have access to it.

As a result, officers believe that he could pose a risk to himself or others.

He is described as white, around 6’2” tall, of a slim build with brown hair and a long brown beard, and often wears sandals and army green style shorts and jumper.

If anyone sees him they are advised not to approach him as he has been violent in the past.

Instead call police on 101 or 999 quoting log number 376 15/10/17.