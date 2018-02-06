A TOTAL of 600 people have raised close to £20,000 to help a young boy who is fighting a rare form of cancer.

Two-year-old Jacob Jones, whose father, Alwyn, is from Abergavenny, has been diagnosed with high risk neuroblastoma.

His family have launched an appeal to raise £250,000 so that he can receive specialist treatment in America which is not available on the NHS.

As of yesterday morning, £19,959 has been raised by 600 supporters.

Tesco in North West Approach, Ebbw Vale, is holding a fundraising event from 5pm to 7pm today where shoppers can buy from stalls.