A DUO who took the plunge and decided to set up their own business after being made redundant are enjoying self-employment.

After facing redundancy at the same time Sarah Wareham and Darren Ingram followed their passion and launched Woodies Diner with the help of a £500 Business Start Up grant.

The former music teacher and banker say that business is “flourishing”.

Ms Wareham said: “I had always wanted to run an eating place, and we were delighted when this place became available."

Mr Ingram said: “We are hoping to employ more staff as we continue to grow.”

The business received a £500 Business Start Up grant for essential equipment and signage - which is administered jointly by Caerphilly County Borough Council and Tata Steel subsidiary UK Steel Enterprise.