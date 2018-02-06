ONE hundred years ago today, British women were given a vote and a voice, writes actress and Amnesty International UK ambassador Juliet Stevenson CBE.

For the first time, many mothers, daughters and sisters could have a say in how their country was run. When Emmeline Pankhurst founded the Women’s Social and Political Union in 1903, it was the beginning of a revolution.

Within just a few years, suffragettes up and down the country would stop at almost nothing to get their voices heard in Parliament. The struggle to win the vote was long and arduous, but in 1918 these brave women won. The suffragettes did more than simply gain women the vote though - they helped set the stage for a century of change.

Since then, women around the world have channelled the suffragette spirit to campaign for progress. They have stood up to racism, sexism, homophobia, corruption and much more.

Last century’s suffragettes are today’s women human rights defenders. Every day they continue to harness their loud and passionate voices to empower communities, protect the vulnerable and create a fairer, more equal world.

In fact, there is probably a brave woman human rights defender living on your doorstep.

This is why Amnesty and the South Wales Argus, to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of women’s suffrage in Britain, is calling upon readers to nominate incredible women who are working to make a real difference in their local community today.

Because it’s not just the likes of the Pankhursts, Rosa Parks, and Chelsea Manning who deserve to be recognised.

Ordinary women from all walks of life – from students to shopkeepers, office workers to OAPs – are doing extraordinary things.

The amazing achievements of these often-unsung heroes deserve to be celebrated, and Amnesty wants to feature them on its Suffragette Spirit Map of Britain.

The interactive map, which will launch on International Women’s day on March 8, will be a symbol of the suffragettes’ legacy – proudly displaying how far we have come over the past century, but also highlighting how much life-changing work is still being carried out today in every corner of the country.

You can make your nominations at www.amnesty.org.uk/ suffragettespirit