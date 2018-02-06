MORE should be done to encourage women in Wales to attend cervical screening appointments, a Newport AM has said.

Cervical screening, also known as the smear test, can cut the risk of cervical cancer, the second most common form of the disease in women under 40, by 75 per cent.

Figures have showed 77 per cent of eligible women in Wales regularly have the test, but, speaking in the Assembly earlier today, Newport West AM Jayne Bryant said she was concerned by reports this number was falling.

Addressing Carwyn Jones, the Labour AM said: "Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust found that the numbers of women attending screening in Wales is at a 10-year low.

"In particular, the charity highlighted concerns about the number of women aged between 25 and 29 participating in screening.

"With cervical screening found to prevent 70 per cent of cervical cancers from developing, what more can the Welsh Government do to promote and encourage women to have a potentially life-saving test?"

The first minister replied: "Cervical screening can save lives and we want to maximise uptake".

He added Cervical Screening Wales, which is offers the tests in Wales, will launch a new human papilloma virus test in October this year.

"It is a more sensitive test, which will allow us to more effectively identify those women requiring treatment," he said.

"We know that coverage, in general, is falling across the UK nations, and there is work to be done in order to maintain and improve participation rates in Wales.

"The Public Health Wales Screening for Life campaign runs each July to raise awareness of access to cervical screening in community groups that have an inherently low take-up, and it encourages eligible individuals to attend for screening when invited.

"Through these things we want to make sure that the trend where we see fewer people having the test is reversed in the near future."

Women aged between 25 and 49 are invited for a test every three years, while those aged from 50 to 64 are invited every five years.