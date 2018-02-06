SNOW has been spotted in several areas of Gwent today and is still falling in Newport, Blaenau Gwent and other areas.

The white stuff has settled in areas of Blaenau Gwent including Tredegar, Ebbw Vale and other places.

And with snow comes a drop in temperature set for tomorrow night.

According to the Met Office, temperatures across Gwent will be as low as -2 degrees.

However, the 'feel like temperature' for certain areas will be much lower.

In Ebbw Vale the temperature will feel as low as -8 degrees.

Monmouthshire, Torfaen and Caerphilly will experience a temperature of zero, but will have 'feel like temperatures' of -5 and -6 degrees in all three counties.



In Newport however, the lowest temperature tonight will be 2 degrees, but the area will feel as cold as -5.

