A HISTORIC mansion which has been out of use for decades could soon be converted into apartments after councillors approved plans.

Councillors yesterday voted to approve plans to convert grade two listed Troy House in Monmouth into 19 luxury apartments and build a further 31 units in two new wings.

Despite concerns and objections being raised, council officers had recommended the application was approved due to the long term benefits of bringing the 17th century building back into use.

Speaking at the meeting yesterday, Cllr Richard John (Mitchel Troy) raised concerns the development would create traffic problems.

Cllr John said the mansion, last used as a school in the 1990s, is located on a "blind bend", and that the development would increase traffic in the area.

Graham Frecknall, the applicant's agent, urged councillors to approve the plans.

During the committee debate, Cllr Phil Murphy, said the proposal was a solution to restoring the building and that concerns raised could be overcome.

Cllr Louise Brown asked whether the application could be deferred to address flooding issues.

But councillors voted to approve the plans after a proposal was put forward by Cllr Jim Higginson to agree to the recommendation..