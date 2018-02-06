NEW rules should be put in place to protect rural pubs in Wales from closure, Monmouth AM Nick Ramsay has said.

Speaking in the Assembly this week the Conservative AM called on the Welsh Government to follow England’s example and allow pubs to be designated as Assets of Community Value, meaning they cannot be converted into housing or another use or demolished without planning permission.

“Pubs aren't just pubs,” he said.

“They are, for many of our rural communities in particular, the heart of our communities.

“When you lose the pub, you lose the hub of the local community.”

First minister Carwyn Jones replied the Welsh Government was considering placing similar rules in place. “All options are open, in terms of how that's done,” he said.

“We want to find the most effective way of doing it in order to make sure that our pubs are protected.”