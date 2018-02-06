A NEWPORT school has put out a warning after a child was approached by a stranger.

Bassaleg School tweeted the warning and said a pupil from St Gabriel's RC Primary School was walking alone and was asked to come over to a red mini cooper car for the man to show him something.

We have been informed by the police that a child was approached on his way home from St. Gabriel’s RC Primary School. The child was walking alone and was asked to come over to a red mini cooper car for the man to show him something. He ran home. (cont...) — Bassaleg School (@BassalegSchool1) February 6, 2018

(cont..) Please could you ask your child to be vigilant, to avoid talking to strangers and to travel to and from school with other students. Many thanks, Mr Batten — Bassaleg School (@BassalegSchool1) February 6, 2018

Gwent Police have confirmed the incident happened on Friday, February 2.

A spokeswoman said: "We received a report that a 10-year-old boy had been approached by a man in a red Mini Cooper.

"The boy was walking on Sterndale Bennett Road on his way home from school between 3.30pm and 3.40pm when he was approached.

"The man is described as being white, of large build and was wearing a white t-shirt with buttons down the front.

"He was also said to be wearing some sort of fabric mask that concealed his face apart from his eyes and nose, which was possibly a balaclava.

"This is an isolated incident and whilst this was distressing for the boy, we would like to stress he was not harmed."

The spokeswoman confirmed that officers are investigating the matter and have increased patrols in the local area.

If you were in the area and saw this vehicle, or if you have any information that could help with police enquiries, call 101 quoting log 282 2/2/18.



Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.