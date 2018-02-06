A NEWPORT school has put out a warning after a child was approached by a stranger.

Bassaleg School tweeted the warning and said a pupil from St Gabriel's RC Primary School was walking alone and was asked to come over to a red mini cooper car for the man to show him something.

We have been informed by the police that a child was approached on his way home from St. Gabriel’s RC Primary School. The child was walking alone and was asked to come over to a red mini cooper car for the man to show him something. He ran home. (cont...) — Bassaleg School (@BassalegSchool1) February 6, 2018

(cont..) Please could you ask your child to be vigilant, to avoid talking to strangers and to travel to and from school with other students. Many thanks, Mr Batten — Bassaleg School (@BassalegSchool1) February 6, 2018

The school has asked parents to ensure their child is wary of strangers.

St Gabriel's RC Primary and Gwent Police have been contacted for comment.