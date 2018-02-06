NEW plans to cut the number of people sleeping rough in Wales have been revealed.

Figures released last week show there were 188 people on the streets in Wales when a count was carried out in November last year, up 33 per cent on the previous year. In Newport there were 18 rough sleepers, up from 12 the year before.

And now the Welsh Government has unveiled a new two-year action plan focused on getting homeless people and rough sleepers into housing, as well as to support them with underlying issues such as debt.

Speaking in the Assembly earlier today, housing and regeneration minister Rebecca Evans said much remained to be done.

“Talking to people I meet, I hear distressing accounts of family breakdown, domestic violence, mental ill health, financial problems, substance misuse, and bereavement," she said.

“These issues lead to people losing their homes, but then they can then create a vicious cycle, leading to rough sleeping.

“All too often, people become trapped in this situation, and their trust in services may be undermined, and their lives become more chaotic.”

She added: “Talking to front-line workers, I repeatedly hear the message that the roof is the easy bit.

“People need help to overcome debt, deal with the effects of domestic abuse, poor mental health, and substance misuse. And these issues, if not resolved, result in repeat homelessness.”

Welsh Conservative shadow housing minister David Melding called on the Welsh Government to set a specific date for ending rough sleeping.

“We know that in Manchester they have set a highly ambitious target of eradicating rough sleeping by 2020 and the UK Government target is to halve rough sleeping by 2022 with targeted full eradication by 2027," he said.

"I think that we should be aiming for a more ambitious target than that, perhaps somewhere in between."

And Plaid Cymru's Bethan Jenkins said many people sleeping rough needed support with mental health.

"Perhaps there has been an eye taken off the ball to the growing extent of the crisis, with those slipping through the gaps of the services that are meant to be preventative," she said.

View the new policy documents at tinyurl.com/yc9f2h2u