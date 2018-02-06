THE achievements of Welsh women throughout history are to be celebrated throughout this year as part of commemorations of the 100th anniversary of women being given the vote.

The Welsh Government has set aside almost £300,000 towards a series of activities making the anniversary.

Communities in Wales will be able to bid for grants for events celebrating the achievements of women, while a public vote will pick two inspirational woman to be commemorated with statues.

A list of the top 100 most inspirational Welsh women will also be put together, with plans to fund purple plaques for as many of them as possible.

Leader of the Assembly Julie James said: “Our aim in highlighting notable Welsh women both past and present is to raise awareness of their achievements and provide lasting memorials for a significant number of them, telling their stories in the context of their local communities.

“They provide powerful role models for the women and girls of today.

“It is right to celebrate the progress we have made in the past 100 years.

“It is also right to remember the struggle and sacrifice which has been the price of this progress.

“We need to maintain our momentum, to strengthen democracy further, increase the number of women in decision making roles, and continue to challenge inequality and unfair discrimination.”

The Representation of the People Act, which passed into law on February 6, 1918, allowed all men and some women over the age of 30 to vote for the first time.