STUDENTS in Wales are being given an exciting opportunity to take part in a two-week summer school in America or China.

The Seren Network, which helps support sixth form students in Wales make the most of their potential, has announced a new partnership with America’s prestigious Yale University.

Through the scheme 11 young people will be given the opportunity to attend a two-week summer school at Yale’s US or China campus, at no cost to them.

The scheme has been announced as an independent report found Seren is boosting Welsh students’ confidence and encouraging them to think more ambitiously about their university choices.

Education secretary Kirsty Williams said: “Since launching in 2015, Seren has quickly grown to become a recognised and valuable vehicle through which more than 2,000 pupils in Wales are channelling their academic talents and ambitions.

“The report details the network’s considerable early success, from plugging gaps in support across Wales, to forging new strategic partnerships between Wales and some of the most prestigious academic institutions in the world including most recently Yale.”

Lowri Morgan, a sixth form student from Abercynon is part of the Seren Network and recently received an offer from Oxford University.

She said: “The support I received through Seren was so helpful. My degree area is physics and philosophy which is quite niche, but through Seren I had the opportunity to take part in several workshops with Oxford and Cambridge universities, which taught me what to expect in the interviews.

“One of them was an exam practice workshop with Oxford and, even though the exams I ended up sitting were slightly different, the essay writing and critical thinking elements were so important.”

The scheme is open to year 12 students already involved with Seren. Applications will close at 5pm tomorrow, February 7.

The cost of the summer school, usually $6,000 dollars, will be covered jointly by Seren and Yale.

To apply, visit serennetwork.blog.gov.wales