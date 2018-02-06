WALES’ top Tory Andrew RT Davies has called for an “undiluted Brexit”.

Writing for website Conservative Home, the leader of the Welsh Conservatives, who campaigned in favour of a Leave vote ahead of the 2016 referendum, has said the UK must leave the customs union and the single market when it leaves the European Union next March.

Not to do so, he said, would be "to remain a rule-taker".

“Whilst there is room for debate and discussion around the finer points of the end state of Brexit, some basic tenets are clearly non-negotiable," he said.

“The people voted for legal and constitutional independence from the European Union.

"The rallying cry of the Vote Leave campaign was to “Take Back Control” – of our money, of our trade, and of our borders.

“It is our duty to deliver all three, undiluted.

“From a UK perspective, to retain membership of the single market and the customs union is to remain a rule-taker, divested of any influence.

"It would see the UK forced to accept free movement, to pay into annual EU budgets, and would preclude the signing of any independent free trade deals.

“No sensible nation would voluntarily enter into such an arrangement. And to do so would be to betray each and every principle underpinning the campaign to leave.”

He also called on both sides of the debate to come together to ensure Britain benefits from Brexit as much as possible.

“We need to pool our resources and approach the negotiations with a positive and united front – remain and leave alike,” he said.

“But it cuts both ways.

“As Brexiteers we have a responsibility to reinvigorate the spirit of opportunity that the referendum uncorked.

“The poorest parts of the UK are looking to us to come good on our promises.

“In Wales, Cornwall, and Grimsby the vote to leave was driven by a visceral desire to disrupt the status quo – not preserve it.

“We must not let them down.”