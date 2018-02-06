TWO Gwent hospitals who offer a scheme to help patients with hearing loss is on the lookout for volunteers.

The Hearing Friends project, run by the charity Action on Hearing Loss Cymru, provides support to patients in County Hospital in Griffithstown near Pontypool and Chepstow Community Hospital.

Responsibilities will include reading to patients, walking with them around the communal gardens and helping them engage with ward activities.

Volunteers will also liaise with hospital staff to help patients with unidentified hearing loss and refer them to an audiology clinic.

Dawn Tattershall, a volunteer at County Hospital, said “Being in hospital can be a very lonely experience and it’s even harder if you find it difficult to communicate or socialise.

“But it’s incredibly rewarding when you see someone come out from their shell because of your support.

"It’s such a great feeling when you notice them change, sitting upright and engaged in conversation.

"You’re changing people’s lives and opening up a new world for them.”

More than 575,500 people in Wales have some degree of hearing loss.

Being hard of hearing can lead to loneliness and isolation, especially in an unfamiliar environment such as a hospital.

Rebecca Woolley, the director of Action on Hearing Loss Cymru, said, “The Hearing Friends volunteers will play a vital role in supporting people in hospital who are deaf or hard of hearing.

"Hearing loss affects one in six people in Wales and the communication difficulties can lead to people feeling lonely, losing their confidence and even getting depressed.

"Our volunteers will be on the frontline in making sure that patients feel supported and included.”

For details, or to become a volunteer call 02920 333034, email wales@hearingloss.org.uk or go to actiononhearingloss.org.uk/wales.

The service is a partnership between Action on Hearing Loss Cymru and Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, funded by the Wales Council for Voluntary Action.