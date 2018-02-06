FOUR friends taking on “the world’s toughest row” for charity are nearing the end of their 3,000-mile journey.

Team Oarstruck, made up of Caerleon amateur rowers John Morgan, Hugo Thompson, Monty Williams and Joel Wood, are within 100 miles of Antigua in the Caribbean.

The island serves as the finish line for the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, which saw more than 20 teams depart from the Canary Islands in December.

They hope their efforts will raise £50,000 for Diabetes UK after Mr Thompson was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2015.

The 26-year-old is aiming to become first person with the condition to row unaided across the Atlantic.

Team Oarstruck (l-r) John, Monty, Joel and Hugo

His crewmate Mr Williams, also 26, had said last month: “The hardest thing so far has been the weather and night rowing, with 25-foot high waves pushing us about for seven days in a row.”

Also nearing the end of the race are the Atlantic Ladies, who are aiming to become the first female trio to cross the ocean while raising money for various charities.

The crew consists of Abergavenny lawyer Elaine Theaker, together with Dianne Carrington and Sharon Magrath, of Shrewsbury.

The Atlantic Ladies (l-r) Sharon Magrath, Elaine Theaker and Dianne Carrington

They are expected to finish next week, according to a crew spokeswoman.

On the crew’s blog, Mrs Theaker had described the conditions as “demoralising, painful and frustrating”.

“Our Atlantic Ladies have had to dig extremely deep as wind speed reduced and temperatures rose," the post adds.

To follow the progress of both crews, visit the official race tracker here.