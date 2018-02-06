A PERMANENT memorial to the Llanerch colliery disaster, where around 170 men and boys died in a gas explosion, is still more than a year away from installation.

On February 6, 1890, a blast at the Abersychan mine killed 176 workers – some as young as 12 - at around 9am in the morning.

Yesterday marked the 128th anniversary of the explosion and a small service was organised to mark the occasion.

“We remembered the 176 men and boys who tragically lost their lives 128 years ago in the devastating explosion that rocked the valley at the Llanerch Colliery,” said Cllr Giles Davies.

“At 8.30am this morning myself and Cllr Chris Tew walked the winding route that loved ones would have taken just after the pit explosion at 8.45am.

“We were pleased to see that members of the public also turned up this morning to pay their respects and stood in silence at the time of the explosion to remember the fallen.

“Flowers were laid before leaving.”

Nick Thomas-Symonds, the Torfaen MP, said: “Like so many people of my generation in the valley, my grandfather and great-grandfather were miners: that link to the industrial past of Torfaen is still very strong.

“We must never forget the comradeship of those who worked above and beneath the ground who forged the bonds of community that are still with us today.

“The anniversary of the Llanerch disaster gives us pause for reflection and is a timely reminder of the dangers faced by generations past, their incredible sacrifice, and the great pain felt by our community all those years ago.”

A permanent memorial to the victims of the explosion has been planned, but the original design for a replica pit-head winding gear and a plinth with the names of the deceased were scrapped due to safety fears.

Ken Clark, the chairman of the Friends of the Llanerch Memorial Fund, said the group were pursuing their plan for a wooden memorial.

“We decided to source as much work on the monument as locally as possible and the wood sculptures will be made by Chris Wood, who is located at Caerleon,” he said

"The stainless steel memorial plates, with names and ages, and also plinth by Blitz, of South Torfaen Industrial Estate.

"We have now obtained quotes and have some idea of final costs.

"We need to raise more money but, we will soon apply for grants to match fund the project, but first need to reach a legal agreement on use of the land, hoping that the monument will be completed in the next 12 to 18 months."