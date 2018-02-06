A GROUP of people who spend their free time cleaning their community have been nominated for a Pride in Gwent Award.

The Pride in Pill group have been nominated for the Environment Award for the work they do in the Pillgwenlly area of Newport.

One of the nominations said: “They are a group of people who just want to make the area near Newport, a safer and tidier place for the people that live there.

“They pick up litter and also things that may be dangerous to children, such as used needles and broken glass.

“The people of Pill feel better and prouder of their environment and can feel that the place looks and feels more acceptable for other people to visit and walk around.”

The group was formed in 2014 and has a committee of 20 people.

Since they were founded they have held 150 events, including a Christmas party for the community.

Chairman Paul Murphy said that the group were “chuffed” by the nomination.

He said: “We just want to make things better for the community.

“We get lot feedback saying what a good job we are doing. People come up to us and say ‘Well done’.

“If anyone has any problems we try our best to help them.”

This isn't the first award the group have been nominated for.

Last year members of Pride in Pill were presented with the Queen’s Award by the Lord Lieutenant, Robert Aitken, for their voluntary services.

The Pride of Gwent Environment Award also recognises their hard work and aims to recognise the work done by groups or individuals who make a significant contribution to the environment.

Mr Murphy said “Thank you for the nominations. It means a lot for the community. I am hoping that other people will be inspired to set up their own groups like ours.

“I would like to see more people do what we do all the time.

“We would do anything for community. This is not just for me, it’s to give a better name to Pillgwenlly.”

