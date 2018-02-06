“I WAS born in Llandaff in Cardiff, and my family moved to Newport when I was five years old, and I was educated here.

I’ve lived in Newport more or less ever since, apart from a few years in London.

That was in what was known as the Swinging Sixties. The problem was, no-one told me about it!

My father and my grandfather were in business, and I thought I would be running the family business, but it didn’t end up like that.

With a friend of mine, Paul Hanbury, we opened Clobber, a men’s clothing boutique, in Newport in 1969.

I wanted to call it Panache, but Paul said that wasn’t a good idea because in Newport they will call it ‘panache’ to rhyme with ‘Apache’.

We did very well for a while. We had branches in Bristol, Blackwood, Ebbw Vale - it is always a couple of cardigans colder up there.

In Newport, we opened a shop in Cardiff Road, then a bigger shop in Skinner Street. Then came shops in Bristol, Cardiff, Blackwood, Ebbw Vale, then another in Bristol.

We went into liquidation in the end. Part of it was probably bad management, but the main reason was the steel strike in 1980.

It went on for about three months. All the banks told the steelworkers at Llanwern, “don’t worry about your bills.” But when it was all over in April, they said they wanted their money.

We were in business for 11 years and we had a good time. I don’t really regret anything.

Looking back, we thought it would never end. You are supposed to do well in business, but if you are doing well, for instance if you have a good month or more, knowing why is almost as important. It is mostly common sense.

Life is about experience and if you don’t try things and learn from what you do, you never succeed.

I got involved with the financial services industry. I started selling life insurance for Hambro, and then Allied Dunbar. Then I was recruited by a Monmouth firm called Pentre Vere.

It eventually went bust but I realised this was happening, so I launched a lifeboat called Kymin with a colleague, Simon Aston.

That was in 1993. We started in Monmouth and we were there for nine years.

Then we moved to Newport. We exchanged contracts for the office (in Bridge Street) on the same day the Queen granted Newport city status.

That was March 14 2002 - but I don’t think we had any influence over that!

Kymin is of course the name of hill and the building overlooking Monmouth, where we began

We chose it as name because it is unusual, and conveniently it also stands for Keep Your Money Increasing Nicely.

Kymin was founded in 1993, so we are marking our 25th anniversary this year.

I am the chairman of the company but I don’t do the day-to-day running.

We have a great team at Kymin, doing a very responsible job, and we’ve built up a big repository of knowledge.

A good saying is, it’s not about the timing of the investment, but the time in. If you pick the right type of company, over the long term you are bound to do well.

Your clients become your friends, if you are any good.

Since Kymin moved to Newport it has grown and we have strong roots in the city.

We have supported St David’s Hospice Care over many years, with staff getting involved in fundraising events and activities, and we are involved with initiatives like the Newport Now Business Improvement District (BID).

Newport has changed a lot over the years, and has had to face some big challenges.

But there have been some major developments in the past few years, things like Friars Walk and the university campus.

I’ve spent most of my life here, and it is good to see investments like this.

I was a councillor in Newport for eight years, starting in the 1970s. When I was elected it was to Central ward, which is now Stow Hill ward. Before it was Central, it was known as Caerau ward.

That had been represented by Arthur Dolman, my mother’s first cousin, and Harold Tilney, my great uncle and godfather, so three generations of the same family represented the same area.

Arthur Dolman was a solicitor and was very keen on the Newport Playgoers, He was involved for many, many years.

When the redevelopment that was to become the Kingsway Centre was proposed, the developers went along and kept offering money for the Playgoers site and buildings around that they owned.

They kept going back and offering more, but he told them that really, they didn’t want any money, just a theatre.

In the end it cost the developer something like £375,000. Dolman got his theatre, which is now named after him of course, and negotiated a special rent.

The Playgoers were the only people who did well out of the Kingsway Centre development. There were plenty of shops already in the town centre, and a lot of them went out of business.

The centre was going to be carried by Tesco but then its chairman (Ian MacLaurin) decided they were going for the trolley trade, not the basket trade, and for that you need car parks.

Harold Tilney was a member of the Tilney family from Abertillery, very successful in the cinema business. They had cinemas in Newport and Cardiff.

He went to Hollywood in 1898 and somehow persuaded them to provide him with films, in the very early days.

In 1976 the Conservatives won control of Newport council. We had eight councillors out of 51 going in, but the pound was in trouble, Harold Wilson (Labour Prime Minister) had resigned, the International Monetary Fund was about to be called in.

After that election we had 26 seats, and that was a majority. I was elected in Central ward by 13 votes. In 1979 I lost by fewer han 50 votes, and in 1983 I was elected by fewer then 50. In 1984, it was 12 votes. It took a big effort to get people out to vote for us.

I was chairman of the housing committee after the 1976 win. At one stage we had 16,500 tenants, and my name was always in the phone book, and I never had an abusive call.

In 1979 I stood for Parliament for the Conservative Party for what was then the whole of Newport, before we had Newport West and Newport East. We did well but not well enough.

Sailing has been a big part of my life too. I learned to row aged six and my grandfather left me £150 in the mid-1950s, and I bought a sailing dinghy and taught myself to sail.

Then I bought a bigger boat. We’d sail at Salcombe (in Devon), go down the English Channel, to places like Belle Ile (off the coast of Brittany).

It’s very enjoyable but quite hard work, and you must have respect for the sea. As the saying goes, if you play with the sea, the sea will play with you.