A MONMOUTHSHIRE doctor has warned that planned changes to national IT systems could cause “huge disruption” to patient care.

Around half of GPs in Wales are users of the EMIS web service, which is used to record and share patient information.

But NHS Wales have chosen to change suppliers as part of a wider primary care deal approved by the Welsh Government.

EMIS users will be transitioned to the new services, offered by Vision Health and Microtest, over the next two years.

Dr Richard Davies, a partner at Mount Pleasant Practice in Chepstow, believes the widespread changes could potentially cut GPs’ clinical time.

“It is going to cause a huge amount of disruption,” he said.

“We face major costs in terms of extra staff training to implement the changes required.

“There is a great deal of information on our current system and it will be very difficult to ensure that it all transfers over.”

Dr Davies also claimed that some older GP’s are opting to retiring instead of learning a new IT system.

His concerns were echoed by Monmouth MP David Davies, who said: “I cannot understand why the Welsh Government wants to fix something which is working fine and impose a whole host of extra problems on GPs who are already under significant pressure.

“I have written to Health Secretary Vaughan Gething urging him to reconsider.”

A spokeswoman for NHS Wales said that EMIS had failed to meet a number of “financial, contractual and functional” requirements.

“NHS Wales uses a rigorous procurement process to select new suppliers of goods and services. This encourages free and open competition in line with international standards,” she said.

“It is the intention to award the contract for GP clinical systems and services to two suppliers - Vision Health Ltd and Microtest Ltd.

“Both suppliers demonstrated a strong commitment and ability to meet core clinical and technical requirements and the wider primary care agenda, as well as further integration with the NHS Wales’ digital services platform.”