HOWEVER you stand on the issue, in just over a year we'll be out of the European Union.

But, more than a year and half after we voted to leave, what exactly that means is still somewhat up in the air.

But it's looking increasingly likely we're in for a so-called hard-Brexit and will find ourselves outside the single market, customs union and all the other organisations half of us didn't even know we were members of come next March.

Unfortunately for Wales, which, lest we forget, has befitted financially from the UK's membership of Europe, we don't have a whole lot to bring to the table to make sure our interests are listened to.

Although the UK Government has promised the devolved nations won't lose out on funding after March next year, there are question marks over whether it will make good on this vow. It would hardly be the first political promise to be broken.

And it was in this light that Plaid Cymru's Adam Price suggested yesterday a Wales-only advisory referendum should be held on whether the UK should remain within the single market, set up a Canada-style agreement with Europe, or carry on down the hard Brexit route.

From a negotiation standpoint this is not a bad idea. Although, as remainers across the land have been keen on reminding us, referendums don't legally compel the government to take action, if Wales voted overwhelmingly to stay within the single market, David Davis and his Brexit department would have a very real battle on their hands justifying leaving anyway.

In reality, and if previous form is anything to go by, Westminster will go ahead with whatever it was going to do anyway, but the referendum would at least make Wales' voice heard and might even win us a few concessions in the negotiations.

But there's a problem.

While the Assembly does have powers to hold its own referendums, under the devolution settlement it can only do so on matters specifically devolved - which doesn't include membership of the EU. And new provisions coming into force in April expressly exclude the UK's relationship with the EU from the devolution settlement.

So, in reality, this suggestion of a Welsh referendum looks likely to have stumbled before it even got off the starting blocks.

You might not agree with them from a political standpoint, but Plaid Cymru are not stupid. Adam Price in particular is someone who can generally always be relied on to have done his research before making wild claims.

So is this a rare slip-up? Or do Plaid know something we don't?

The reality is, for better or worse, we're leaving, and Wales is not going to get a lot of say in the process.

'Twas ever thus.

- I've written before about the likelihood of Carwyn Jones' tenure as first minister coming to an impending end.

The controversy around the death of Carl Sargeant and a number of other spats both within Welsh Labour and outside it, seem to have hastened an exit many thought would happen before too long anyway.

Speak to anything in the Senedd and you'll get the impression we'll be talking about a leadership contest possibly within the next few months.

Even some Labour figures are whispering about life after Carwyn.

Unfortunately for the first minister, the tumultuous events of the past few months are likely to overshadow the end of what could otherwise be seen as a relatively successful political career.

But, to quote 2008 Batman film The Dark Knight, "you either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain".