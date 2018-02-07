RESIDENTS have voiced their concerns after catching people rummaging through rubbish bins who they believe were looking for personal information.

Some residents in Tregwilym Road, Rogerstone have claimed people are searching through rubbish in bins for belongings containing people’s identity.

Julie Davies said her mother's rubbish bin had been toppled over, with rubbish left strewn across the pavement.

She said: “A few times this month her rubbish was scattered all over the place. The whole of the bin had been emptied onto the floor. She has lived on the road for years and this has never happened before.

“You can tell that someone must have been looking for something in the rubbish. Luckily I shred my mum’s letters.

“People are saying it is people looking for cards and other forms of identity to commit identity fraud. It is alarming.”

Another resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: “People rummaging through our bins looking for things started a few days ago.

"I saw people going through my rubbish very early in the morning and I shouted at them.

“I thought in the beginning it was youths mucking about but now it seems there is more to this."

Rogerstone Councillor Chris Evans, who also lives on the street, added: “As a resident and local representative this is really concerning.

“I know police will do all they can to solve the situation.

“I would urge people with any information to get in touch with police.”

A spokeswoman from Gwent Police said: "On Monday, February 5 2018, we received a report that a group of people, believed to be two men and two women, were seen going through bins in the Tregwilym Road area of Rogerstone at approximately 1am.

"At this time it is unclear if the individuals were looking for personal information or if this is an anti-social behaviour related incident.

"As a precaution, we would always advise our local communities to be vigilant when disposing of anything containing your personal information. Always destroy old bank cards before throwing them away and shred anything which has your personal details such as your name, date of birth, address or bank details."