MOTORISTS are facing lengthy delays this morning after a truck hit a sign in England leading to road closures and emergency repairs.

The emergency repairs took place earlier this morning on the M4 Eastbound between J22 M49 and J20 M5 with a road closure in place.

The incident also closed the M48 Eastbound from J2 M4 to J21.

While all lanes have re-opened, there are now severe tailbacks and congestion affecting the M4 in Wales.

Drivers are facing delays of more than 90 minutes on the M4 Eastbound between J24 A449 and J22 M49.

Picture: AA Traffic