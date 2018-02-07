MOTORISTS are facing lengthy delays this morning after a truck hit a sign in England leading to road closures and emergency repairs.
The emergency repairs took place earlier this morning on the M4 Eastbound between J22 M49 and J20 M5 with a road closure in place.
The incident also closed the M48 Eastbound from J2 M4 to J21.
While all lanes have re-opened, there are now severe tailbacks and congestion affecting the M4 in Wales.
Drivers are facing delays of more than 90 minutes on the M4 Eastbound between J24 A449 and J22 M49.
#M48 and #M4 remain closed due to ongoing work on the #M4 eastbound after J21 to repair a severely damaged section of gantry following an earlier traffic collision. M48 traffic to divert from J1 via #A403 to #Avonmouth, #M4 traffic from J22 via #M49 and #M5 north to #Almondsbury. pic.twitter.com/skpmivP7Z7— Highways England (@HighwaysSWEST) February 7, 2018
