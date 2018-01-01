We use cookies to give you the best experience on our website and bring you more relevant advertising.
Learn more about cookies
Live
The big day is here. Newport County AFC will bid to make FA Cup history tonight against Spurs
Thousands of Newport County AFC fans have made the trip to Wembley today as the Exiles take on Tottenham Hotspur in a fourth-round Emirates FA Cup replay.
-
- Join us for updates as fans gear up for the match ahead of the 7.45pm kickoff.
-
- And make sure to stay with us for full match coverage and post-match reaction.
-
- Get involved by Tweeting us your pictures and videos using the #OneClubOneCounty hashtag.
-
- Alternatively, email us at newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk
Comments