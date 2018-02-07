HEAVY traffic has been reported around Newport this morning.

Thirteen-mile tailbacks have been reported on the M4 J28 eastbound due to an earlier reported crash.

Delays have also been reported in Cardiff Road and the SDR in Newport.

Were you affected by the delays? Call reporter Saul Cooke-Black on 01633 777129 or email scb@southwalesargus.co.uk





*Customer Notice* We apologise but there are still 13 mile tailbacks on the M4 J28 eastbound due to earlier incidents. This is also affecting Cardiff Road and SDR services. We apologise for any inconvenience this causes. — Newport Bus (@NewportBus) February 7, 2018