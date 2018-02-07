AN ELDERLY man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a van in New Inn.

South Wales Ambulance Service said they were called to Festival Crescent at 10am this morning after a pedestrian had been hit by a van on Festival Crescent, New Inn.

A spokesman said: "Two Wales Air Ambulances, two paramedics in rapid response vehicles and a crew in an emergency ambulance were at the scene.

"An elderly man has been airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales with serious injuries following incident."

There are also delays to the 15 bus service as Festival Crescent is currently closed.