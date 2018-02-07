PRINCIPALITY Building Society, which has a branch in Newport, has announced its annual results, with net mortgage lending growing by £917m and pre-tax profits of £57.6m.

In 2017 Wales’ largest building society has grown its assets to £9.3bn.

For the first time in Principality's history, the building society recorded gross mortgage applications of £2.5bn.

Its net residential mortgage lending grew by £917m and it helped more than 5,000 first time buyers get on to the property ladder.

Savings balances also grew and now stand at more than £6.5bn.

Steve Hughes, chief executive at Principality Building Society, said: "We have continued to provide a safe home for our members’ savings, whilst providing great customer service.

"We have built financial resilience through our strong residential mortgage growth and robust profitability.

"We are a proud mutual organisation that will continue to focus on running the business in the long term interests of our members.

"We have an ambitious growth strategy with a clear focus on transforming our mortgage and savings business. To achieve this it means that headline profitability is likely to fall in the next few years as we invest to future proof our organisation for existing and future generations of members.

"Our strong performance means we can invest in our technology, our branches and our people to meet the changing demands of our consumers. Digital technology is evolving at a rapid pace. Our members have told us they want flexibility and to have more choice in how they do business with us."