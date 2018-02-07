A MAN was taken to hospital after being hit by a bus in Cwmbran this morning.
Bus services were disrupted after the incident at Cwmbran bus station this morning.
A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "At around 11.30am emergency services were called to reports of a road traffic collision between a pedestrian and a bus.
"The pedestrian has been taken to hospital as a precaution however his injuries are not thought to be life changing at this time."
#Cwmbran Due to the on-going accident in Cwmbran bus station, we are asking all passengers using our X24 and X3 services both North & South bound to board & alight at the bus stop on St. Davids Road Cwmbran. (Behind Vue Cunema) Apologies for the inconvenience. Updates to follow— Stagecoach Wales (@StagecoachWales) February 7, 2018
