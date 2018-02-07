A MAN was taken to hospital after being hit by a bus in Cwmbran this morning.

Bus services were disrupted after the incident at Cwmbran bus station this morning.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "At around 11.30am emergency services were called to reports of a road traffic collision between a pedestrian and a bus.

"The pedestrian has been taken to hospital as a precaution however his injuries are not thought to be life changing at this time."