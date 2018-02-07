A MAN was injured after being shot in the leg with an air pistol in Abergavenny, police said.

Armed officers and the police helicopter were called to the Dan Y Deri area of Abergavenny at around 3.20pm yesterday (Tuesday).

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and discharge of a firearm.

He remains in police custody at this time.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a dispute between two men in the Dan Y Deri area of Abergavenny.

"During the dispute, a 26-year-old man sustained injuries after being shot in the leg with an air pistol.

"He was taken to hospital with minor injuries and was discharged later that day.

"Armed officers and NPAS were deployed to the scene and a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and discharge of a firearm.

"He remains in police custody at this time.

"This was an isolated incident and at no point were the public in any danger."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 270 6/2/18.