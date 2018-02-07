A HOMELESS charity has reported a rise in the number of people sleeping rough.

The Wallich’s report found that from November 2016 to October 2017, the Rough Sleeper Intervention Team in Newport recorded contact with 374 clients.

This is a 77 per cent increase compared in same the period in 2015 to 2016.

Seventy five per cent of clients were male with an average age of 44.

The report comes in the wake of the Welsh Government's national rough sleeper count which reported that local authorities estimated that 345 persons were sleeping rough across Wales, during a two-week count between 16th and 29th October 2017.

Lindsay Cordery-Bruce, The Wallich's chief executive, said: “Homelessness is more than a headcount. It's a complex issue and the more work we put into understanding the people we're working with, and the reasons why they're in the position they're in, the more chance we have of creating support services which meet their needs.

"We're reassured by the Welsh Government's current focus on homelessness and welcome the consultation they've sought from ourselves, and other homelessness service-providers, to inform the Minister for Housing and Regeneration's homelessness 'action plan' announced this week. We will continue to work in collaboration to prevent and reduce homelessness in Wales."

The charity’s Rough Sleeper Intervention Teams provide hot drinks, food, and direct people to appropriate support, to people living street based lifestyles in their areas of operation.

The teams, as part of this work, collect data on the people with whom they engage.

People are encouraged to use the StreetLink service, of which The Wallich are a partner, where individuals can register someone they see on the street and the data is passed to the relevant Local Authority, who can then follow up to see if they can help that person engage with support.

Anyone can register themselves, or someone else who is rough sleeping, on Streetlink via telephone on 0300 500 0914, the smartphone app, or the website, www.streetlink.org.uk