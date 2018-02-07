PLANS to convert a dilapidated former leisure centre in Llanmartin which at one point hosted a massive cannabis farm into a Christian retreat have been refused again.

The application to convert Underwood Leisure Centre into a community and conference facility was turned down in June last year over concerns around development in the countryside and flood risk.

And, although applicants GLY Organisation re-submitted a slightly amended application, this was again refused by Newport City Council’s planning committee today.

The centre closed in April 2013 and has since been victim to vandalism and other anti-social behaviour. And in 2014 more than 2,600 cannabis plants worth an estimated £1.6 million were found growing in the building.

Speaking at today’s meeting, Langstone ward member Cllr Ray Mogford said, while he recognised concerns expressed by the council’s planning department, he was also keen to see the facility not fall into further disrepair.

“I think we should really be doing as much as we can to get this facility back into use,” he said.

“It’s a real shame it closed down.

“Yes, it’s on a flood plain, but I don’t know how many times it has flooded.”

He added: “We should be looking on to support the regeneration of this type of facility.”

But Malpas ward member Cllr James Clarke said: “Regeneration has to happen, here and in other areas, but in this case it doesn’t fit.”

The redevelopment would have included four residential suites, but these would have been used for visitors and not on a permanent basis. A small apartment for a caretaker, which GLY said it hoped would deter further vandalism, would also have been included.

A report presented to committee members at today’s meeting said: “The facility would be run largely by volunteers who may have come from afar given that the applicant is Korean and is expecting support from Korean church groups who may require overnight accommodation.”

Committee members voted unanimously to refuse the application.

To view the application visit newport.gov.uk/planning and search for 17/1169