GWENT Police are appealing for information after a 21-year-old man was assaulted in Newport’s Upper Dock Street.

The incident occurred between 6am and 6.10am on Sunday, January 28, with the victim found unconscious and with serious injuries.

He required hospital treatment after sustaining a bleed on the brain, a deep cut to the back of the head, that required stitches, and a black eye.

The suspect is described as being a white male, approximately 6 feet tall and was wearing a black jumper and blue jeans.

Officers understand he was with two other men at the time of the incident.

Anyone in the area at the time and saw anything that could help officers should call the police on 101 quoting log 120 28/01/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.