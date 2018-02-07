AN APPLICATION to allow more time for the development of plans for 92 new homes in Allt-yr-yn has been given the go-ahead despite opposition.

Outline planning permission for the development in Queens Hill, next to St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary School, was granted in 2014, but a full application has still not been submitted.

A condition of the planning permission was for the reserved matters portion of the application, comprising the design of the buildings, the layout of the site and other elements, to be finalised within three years. And this week an application by Newport City Council and developer Residual Lands to extend this time limit was approved, despite opposition from people in the area.

The proposed entrance to the site off Queens Hill has proven a particular concern for many.

And speaking at a meeting of the council's planning committee this week Allt-yr-yn ward member Cllr David Fouweather said: "This application came before this committee four years ago and since then, except for a badger survey, nothing has happened.

"All this has brought is traffic chaos to Allt-yr-yn because parents can no long use the site to drop their children off at school."

He added: "I don't think this developer should be allowed to extend this application because their intention is to put in a new application shortly. It's not right and they haven't played fair."

To view the application visit newport.gov.uk/planning and search for 17/1028.