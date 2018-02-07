THE city marathon may have sold out, but families can take part in a special running event which will be held on the same day.

The ABP Newport Wales Family Mile will give families a chance to get involved in the atmosphere on April 29..

Runners are in training for the marathon, but people of all ages can now register for the new one mile run that will take place while runners are out ont the course.

The day will start with the marathon where 6,500 runners will take on the challenging of running the 26.2 mile course.

This will be followed by a 10k race which will see 3,500 run around the city, and then the family mile which begins at 12.30.

The Family Mile is designed for runners of all ages, whether they sprint or walk, and aims to get more people involved in the day.

Runners will receive a water, a sweet treat and a medal to acknowledge their achievement at the race finish.

Fancy dress is encouraged and people are being asked to come out and support runners on the day.

Run 4 Wales Chief Executive Matt Newman said: “Staging this event event would not be possible without the support of title partner ABP and Newport City Council. Runners can still book their place on the start line if they want to be a part of what promises to be an unforgettable day.”

Cllr Debbie Wilcox, leader of Newport City Council, said: “We very much look forward to staging a fantastic event for all and sending everyone home having received a true Newport welcome."

Entry to the Family Mile is £5, with discounts available for families or groups of 4 booking their spots.

Register at newportwalesmarathon.co.uk/register-family-mile/.