WAVES of Newport County AFC fans descended on London last night armed with faint hopes of upsetting Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup fourth-round replay.

Around 7,200 members of the Amber Army made the trip last night to see their side keep the Premier League outfit to a respectable score of 2-0.

An air of optimism could be sensed as early as the meet for the supporters buses at Newport Stadium. Crowds of eager fans flocked outside the club’s former home to queue for their place on the London-bound buses.

On arriving into Wembley, fans soon made the nearby Green Man pub their pre-match haunt, serenading bar staff and urging barmen not to take them home in the hour before kick-off.

Former County players Regan Poole and Sam Foley stood among the punters, happy to pose for photos and to speak to travelling fans.

Still positivity remained in the air at the pub and its beer garden.

County fans Mark Powis and Lucinda Arscott were there enjoying the atmosphere before the match. Ms Arscott said: “It’s amazing to be here. Mark was present at County’s last Wembley appearance in the play-off win against Wrexham.”

Mr Powis was quietly confident before seeing the Swansea v Notts County score but said he’s happy to see Michael Flynn extend his contract.

He added: “There’d been rumblings of a move away but it will help the players knowing he’s staying.”

With kick-off approaching, hundreds of County fans made the short trip back down to the stand to take their seats.

They were not seated long, with the Amber Army clambering to their feet to applaud their players warming up.

And fans remained in good voice throughout the first half, issuing rallying cries in the seconds following both of Spurs’ first half goals.

Despite the score line County fans remained in good spirit when the second half kicked off.

Some groans could be heard among supporters when Christian Eriksen’s name was called before coming on.

And the Dane produced one of the biggest cheers of the night – when County’s David Pipe dispossessed him with a well-timed tackle.

But despite the Amber Army continuing to sing, the on-pitch performance did little to inspire.

Once the final whistle had sounded, small pockets of fans gave their last cries of “Up the Port” and “County Til I Die”.

Players and their leader, Michael Flynn, earned rapturous applause from the travelling faithful once the match had finished.

While not the result many were hopeful of before the game, fans can savour an FA Cup journey that will last long in the memory.