A BUSINESS owner has said he is “on the fence” about trading in Newport after thieves struck for the third time in 15 months, making off with stock valued at hundreds of pounds.

As previously reported, Sin City Comics in Commercial Street was hit by break-ins in 2016 and 2017 - leaving the store damaged, without stock and even tickets to comic con event GeekedFest.

Store owner Shane Jordan- who helped found the comic con to change perceptions of Newport - was scouting new locations to grow the comic shop when thieves struck again this week.

On this occasion, Pokemon and Harry Potter merchandise valued at more than £350 was taken.

“I love this city but there has to be some give and take and for me it’s the fact I was looking for other shops to help the business grow,” he said.

“Why bother growing? I would be better off going to Cwmbran where there is CCTV and security.”

Items were taken from standees in the most recent break-in

Mr Jordan now predicts that he has lost more than £10,000 in stock to thieves over the 15-month span of offences which is “ridiculous” for an independent business.

With the repeat thefts affecting wages, delaying plans for expansion and draining morale, the shop owner added he is “on the fence” about staying in Newport for the long-term.

If Sin City Comics was to leave it’s base, the GeekedFest event would be likely to leave the city too as the store wouldn’t be able to support such events, he said.

Mr Jordan added that “in his heart” he wants the business to grow, provide jobs and to help build a community in Newport with a designated gaming area.

After giving three years to the business, he said he “needs to start having a life” and cited business rates, crime and the lack of community in Newport as ongoing issues.

“I can’t afford to keep losing money. It’s beyond a joke,” he added.

Gwent Police said the theft happened between 12pm on February 6 and 12pm on February 7.

Stolen items included boxes of Pokemon cards and tins, large Pokemon sets and Harry Potter cards / mugs.

If you have information, call 101 quoting log 257 7/2/18