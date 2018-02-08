A CHARITY has been left counting the cost of an act of vandalism.

Volunteers at The Hospice of the Valleys charity shop in Tredegar discovered that the large storage shed at the rear of the shop had been demolished when they turned up for work yesterday. (Feb 8)

The damage appeared to have been caused by what looked like a large bin full of rubble and soil which had been pushed from the balcony of the adjoining flat roof.

Retail manager Shaun Baker said: "The shed was purchased recently costing over £500 and used as a storeroom for non-valuable items and empty plastic boxes.

"It is shocking that someone would go to the effort of causing such damage especially with it being a charity.

Mr Baker added: "The damage caused now leaves us with a shed that cannot be used and is beyond repair"

The hospice provides specialist palliative care to the people of Blaenau Gwent and is partially funded by the charity shops.

Their services, which cost £1.79m in 2017. include an out-patient department, hospice at home, bereavement care and complementary therapy.

Anyone with any information about the vandalism are asked to contact Gwent police quoting crime reference number 1800048023.