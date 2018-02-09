9.35am:

Major delays on service 30/31 due to road conditions in Blaenavon — Phil Anslow Coaches (@anslowcoaches) February 9, 2018

9.30am:

Long delays on the A465.

A465 : Both directions : Brynmawr to Gilwern : Incident : Road closed : Adverse weather conditions : Long delays. Updates will be provided as soon as we are made aware. Alternatively, please visit: https://t.co/oPx1b1mLOW https://t.co/W8cHXnLqTh — A465 Section 2 (@A465_Section2) February 9, 2018

#Monmouthshire always looks beautiful in the #Snow but as @MonmouthshireCC say be careful when driving. These guys are doing their best to make it safer #Usk #Abergavenny https://t.co/zgjjU1QMoV — Stephen Fear (@FearStephen) February 9, 2018

It's been snowing in Abergavenny. Take care on the roads.

8.55am:

Our gritting teams have been out overnight and are also out gritting int he north of the borough at the moment. If you have a specific request for a road to be gritted, please complete the online form below (please open using Google Chrome) or via our App. 1/2 — Call Torfaen (@CallTorfaen) February 9, 2018

8.45am

Traffic update:

A spokesman for Costain said: "We have received reports of a jackknifed lorry on the A465 between Brynmawr roundabout and highest point. Members of the team have gone to investigate.



"Updates from our CCTV are showing large lorry’s are having difficulty driving westbound between Brynmawr and Gilwern."



SNOW has fallen in parts of Gwent this morning, with scatterings reported in Blaenavon and Abergavenny.

King Henry VIII School, Abergavenny, has said caretakers are gritting the site and confirmed it is open.

Some took to Twitter to express their excitement, as can be seen below.

When you look outside at the dull, miserable sky and suddenly #SNOW 🤗

Now the 4 year old thinks it's #Christmas again 🙈 #Abergavenny #SnowDay pic.twitter.com/tFKNLEYbNQ — Stacey White (@just_staceyPics) February 9, 2018

We are open today. Caretakers are gritting the school site to ensure it is safe for pupils and staff. The forecast is that the snow will be over by 9:00 — KHS Abergavenny (@KingHenrySchool) February 9, 2018

Some traffic delays have also been reported.

Traffic on stop at the top of Clydach Gorge, heading down to Abergavenny. I’m a mile back towards Ebbw Vale, and not moved in 10 #snow #whiteout #bwrweira — James Sercombe (@jamessercombe) February 9, 2018

Send your photos of the snow to newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk