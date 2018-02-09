9.35am:

9.30am:

Long delays on the A465. 

It's been snowing in Abergavenny. Take care on the roads.

8.55am:  

8.45am

Traffic update:

A spokesman for Costain said: "We have received reports of a jackknifed lorry on the A465 between Brynmawr roundabout and highest point. Members of the team have gone to investigate.

"Updates from our CCTV are showing large lorry’s are having difficulty driving westbound between Brynmawr and Gilwern."
 

SNOW has fallen in parts of Gwent this morning, with scatterings reported in Blaenavon and Abergavenny.

King Henry VIII School, Abergavenny, has said caretakers are gritting the site and confirmed it is open.

Some took to Twitter to express their excitement, as can be seen below.

Some traffic delays have also been reported.

Send your photos of the snow to newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk

 