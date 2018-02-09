A CRASH involving a bus and car has been reported in Blaenavon, as snow hit the area.

The crash was said to have occurred at the botttom of Cemetery Hill, off Varteg Road.

The road is now reported to have been cleared.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "We were called at around 8am this morning to reports of a road traffic collision between a bus and a car on Curwood Road, Blaenavon which obstructed the road due to the weather conditions.

"The vehicles have been moved and no injuries were sustained."