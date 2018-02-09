PEOPLE from around Gwent are enjoying the sound of music today.

Welsh Language Music Day (Dydd Miwsig Cymru) celebrates Welsh Language music of all genres.

This is its third year and free gigs are taking place across Wales, including one in Blackwood.

Valleys arts development scheme Forte Project is taking Jack Ellis to perform at an exclusive Forte Project showcase in Blackwood Miners Institute in the evening.

Tom doesn't play music in his shop (yet!) but wanted to support #DyddMiwsigCymru any way he could. Thanks, Tom! @wholeearthdeli1 pic.twitter.com/EWMFFwGBH9 — Cymraeg Byd Busnes De Ddwyrain (@Welsh4BizSouthE) February 8, 2018