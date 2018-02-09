PEOPLE from around Gwent are enjoying the sound of music today.
Welsh Language Music Day (Dydd Miwsig Cymru) celebrates Welsh Language music of all genres.
This is its third year and free gigs are taking place across Wales, including one in Blackwood.
Valleys arts development scheme Forte Project is taking Jack Ellis to perform at an exclusive Forte Project showcase in Blackwood Miners Institute in the evening.
Ry'n ni'n dathlu #DyddMiwsigCymru heddiw ac mae plant Ysgol Gymraeg Cwmbrân wrth eu boddau gyda 'Drwy Dy Lygid Di' gan @ywsgwynedd. / We're enjoying celebrating #WelshLanguageMusicDay today. @UrddGwent @MenterBGTM1 @CangenDeCymru @MICasnewydd #siarteriaithygc @EASCymraeg 🎧 pic.twitter.com/Kux4W0WCQZ— Ysgol G Cwmbrân (@YGCwmbran) February 9, 2018
Plîs ail-trydarwch ein disgyblion i ddathlu #DyddMiwsigCymru . RETWEET RETWEET & Retweet as much as you can to celebrate our effort for #WelshLanguageMusicDay @UrddGwent @MenterBGTM1 @CangenDeCymru @mentercaerffili @MenterCaerdydd pic.twitter.com/z8lz1PGtFx— Cwm Derwen (@cwmderwen) February 9, 2018
Tom doesn't play music in his shop (yet!) but wanted to support #DyddMiwsigCymru any way he could. Thanks, Tom! @wholeearthdeli1 pic.twitter.com/EWMFFwGBH9— Cymraeg Byd Busnes De Ddwyrain (@Welsh4BizSouthE) February 8, 2018
Y gwaith celf wedi selio ar offerynau newydd Bl3 yn @YGCwmbran am ddiwrnod #cerddoriaethcymraeg pic.twitter.com/9lsH0P2Aae— Sion Owen (@_CreaSion_) February 9, 2018
