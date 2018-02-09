POLICE were called to the Kingsway car park in Newport this morning to reports of a "distressed" man.

A spokesman from the shopping centre said: "We had a gentleman in the car park who was a little bit distressed.

"But it's all finished now and the man and the police have left."

A Gwent Police spokesman said: “At approximately 11.20am today, we received a call concerning the welfare of a man who was on the roof of the Kingsway Car Park in Newport.

“The man has now been bought to safety.”