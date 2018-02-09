RAIL services between Gwent and Bristol and south west of England are "woefully inadequate", a Newport MP has claimed.

Speaking in Parliament this week Newport East's Jessica Morden called on the UK Government to take action to address problems with overcrowding and other issues.

Addressing Welsh secretary Alun Cairns the Labour MP said: "If the secretary of state is serious about improving cross-border connectivity between parts of my constituency and Bristol and beyond, can he get the Department for Transport to improve those cross-border rail services that take my constituents to Bristol, Bath and beyond to work? They are woefully inadequate."

Responding, Mr Cairns said: "Obviously, I want to see the best possible connections between Cardiff, Newport and Bristol, and further afield.

"They should be quick and efficient for us to grasp the new opportunities that will arrive in a region that is developing, as we get rid of the tolls on the Severn bridge.

"I pay tribute to (Ms Morden) for her campaigning to remove those tolls from the bridges."

The Severn bridge tolls will be scrapped by the end of this year.