OPPORTUNITIES for Blaenau Gwent to be used as a filming location must not be lost once the UK leaves Europe, an MP has said.

Speaking in Parliament this week Blaenau Gwent MP Nick Smith said he was concerned leaving the EU would mean the UK would lose out on opportunities through Creative Europe, which supports filmmaking.

Addressing digital, culture, media and sport minister Margot James the Labour MP said: "Blaenau Gwent’s stunning scenery makes us an ideal location for UK films and television series, and the Creative Europe programme has supported the cinema distribution of more than 100 UK films in European markets in recent years.

"Will the government ensure our continued participation in Creative Europe after we leave the EU, because it has been such a success?"

Ms James replied: "I agree that Creative Europe has been a success and that (Mr Smith's) constituency of Blaenau Gwent is a wonderful location, which has been used for many broadcasting opportunities.

"We are very committed to our role in Creative Europe."

She added: "We recognise its value, and the Treasury has committed to honouring all applications, even those that are likely to require funding post-Brexit. We can be optimistic, although of course during negotiations there can be no guarantees."