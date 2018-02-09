POLICE are hoping to locate a 46-year-old man who has breached his licence conditions following his release from prison.

Anthony Barnett, who also has links to the York and Leeds areas, was in prison for cruelty to children before being released from HMP Gartree on August 1 last year.

It is believed he has lost a significant amount of weight since this photograph was taken.

Anyone who sees Barnett or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1700498956 . Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.