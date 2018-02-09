NEWPORT City Council leader Cllr Debbie Wilcox has announced she is not standing for deputy leader of Welsh Labour.

Cllr Wilcox had previously said she would put herself forward for the role. But she has now withdrawn from the race to back Cardiff North AM Julie Morgan.

Mrs Morgan was MP for Cardiff North from 1997 until 2010 and has been an AM since 2011. She is also the widow of former first minister Rhodri Morgan, who died last year.

Welsh Labour's new deputy leader, who must be a woman, will be elected at the party's spring conference in April.