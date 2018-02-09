THE M4 will be closed between junction 22 for Avonmouth and junction 20 at the Almondsbury Interchange tonight.

The eastbound carriageway will be closed from 8pm this evening until 8am tomorrow morning while the westbound carriageway will be closed from 9pm.

The closure will allow emergency repairs to be carried out to an overhead gantry.

Diversions along the M5 will be in place.

South west operations manager for Highways England Alan Prime said: “Temporary repairs were carried out following the incident earlier this week, but further work needs to take place.

“Safety is imperative, and with the gantry deemed to be susceptible we need to remove the infrastructure as quickly as possible to ensure the safety of all road users.

“We appreciate the closure will have an effect on journey times, but we are carrying out this essential work overnight to minimise disruption, and we thank all drivers for their co-operation and patience.”