FOR those of you who don’t already know, my name is Araminta Jonsson.

I am a recovering crack cocaine addict and the founder and editor of Pipe Down Magazine.

Our magazine has been running for almost a year now and we are just about to publish the fifth issue. I couldn’t be more proud of all the efforts of the recovering addicts who contribute to the magazine.

With every issue I am more and more amazed at the creative talent that just seems to be present in abundance amongst those of us in recovery.

This month in particular, I am proud of the Pipe Down Team. For a few weeks now a number of us have been delivering creative writing workshops in a prison.

I have been blown away by the effort, commitment and organisation skills demonstrated by the guys in recovery and on the Pipe Down Team who have been facilitating the classes, not to mention the response they have had within the prison.

Every time they go in, the class gets bigger. No one has dropped out and the feedback has been that the men feel more confident, they are amazed that they are able to produce the written work that they have been and that they feel comfortable to talk about issues in the safe space we hold for them.

Personally there is very little in my life that has been as fulfilling as being a part of these workshops and Pipe Down as a whole.

I have learnt so much going into the prison, and one of the things that shocked me most was the prevalence of the drug spice and how dangerous it seems. I wasn’t really in active addiction when spice hit the streets, and reading what some of the guys have written about it, I have to say I’m really grateful it was never something that crossed my path.

It is unbelievably dangerous and some of the effects of it that the guys have written about just astonished and scared me.

If you want to read more about it, pick up issue five of Pipe Down Magazine from The Voice Hub in Newport, or download it online from the February 16 at pipedownmagazine.co.uk.

We are still desperate for funding, so please, please if you or your company wants to fulfil your corporate social responsibility or are just feeling philanthropical and want to support our charity, please e-mail araminta@pipedownmagazine.co.uk