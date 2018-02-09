A WEDDING dress shop in Newport conned brides-to-be out of nearly £12,000 for “hand-made” white gowns - which were actually stitched up in a factory in China.

Bridal boutique owner Melanie Bishop, 36, of Cefn Cwrt House, Oakdale, and mum Patricia, 60, of The Barn House, Oakdale, tricked 13 brides into thinking they were buying bespoke gowns for their big day, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

The pair, who traded at Anna Sara Bridal in Commercial Street, Newport, advertised handmade bridal dresses up to £1,000, it was said.

They pleaded guilty jointly to 14 counts of engaging in unfair commercial practice between March 2015 and April 2016.

In total, the mother and daughter pleaded guilty to 16 counts, with each pleading guilty to two individual charges of engaging in unfair commercial practice.

The court case followed an investigation by Newport Trading Standards.

The court heard they accepted claiming they had designed and made the dresses themselves, and the pair pleaded guilty to failing to inform customers the wedding dresses were actually made in China, falsely stating they would be made in their workshop.

The mum and daughter, both of previous good character, admitted their behaviour was likely to distort the behaviour of the average consumer.

A pre-sentence report will be prepared for both before sentencing next month on Friday, March 9.

Judge Patrick Curran QC granted the Bishops unconditional bail but advised them that "all appropriate sentencing options are open".