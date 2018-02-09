A HOSPITALISED Newport County AFC fan unable to make the trip to Wembley for the FA Cup replay this week received some special visitors yesterday.

After reading about disappointed die-hard fan Graham Williams in the Argus, Michael Flynn asked if he could surprise the veteran supporter.

Joined by midfielder Tom Owen-Evans and striker Marlon Jackson, the Exiles boss attended the Royal Gwent in the afternoon and left the 80-year-old, who broke his hip at the end of December, in tears of joy.

A County fan for 70 years, Mr Williams said: “I was crying. When I saw him first walk him I thought ‘that’s not him’, then he came up, shook my hand and we talked.”

The part of the ward where Mr Williams’ bed is located has been decorated with County pictures, such is his devotion to his beloved club.

County boss Flynn said: "The whole club was moved by the story we read in the Argus.

“Graham wasn’t able to attend the game in Wembley and he was disappointed so we wanted to come here and put a smile on his face.

“It’s always heart-warming when you meet any fan, but especially so when you meet a supporter like Graham who has followed the club for 70 years.

“We hopefully gave him a memory he won’t forget.

“You see the smile on his face, the pictures on the wall and his scarf, I’ll be honest that it was lovely for myself and the players because that makes it all worthwhile.”

The visit caused quite a stir at the hospital with other patients and nurses asking for photos.

Striker Jackson said: “We came to the Royal Gwent Hospital at Christmas with the kids and we just loved it. We are privileged that we get to play football and things like this don’t take 10 minutes out of our day, so we wanted to come down.”

Flynn added: “All the fans are really important to the football club and when there are people are ill and can't attend games, then we have to go to them. If you can’t interact with your fans you’re probably not in the right sport.”

Mr Williams’ hospital photo went viral when it was shared on social media, but he wasn’t the only fan to get online attention.

In the hours following the match at Wembley, another picture also captured the hearts of hundreds of County fans.

The image showing a young girl holding a placard reading 'I don’t want Harry Kane’s shirt, I want David Pipe’s', appeared on the ‘County Chat’ Facebook group and was shared more than 600 times.

An appeal was subsequently launched to find the fan, and yesterday a spokeswoman for the club confirmed that they have reached out to her family to make her wish a reality.